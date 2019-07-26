A woman starting a jail sentence was hospitalized after overdosing.
The 33-year-old from Cass City had been convicted of retail fraud.
When she was admitted to the Tuscola County Jail on Thursday night, she began to overdose, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said.
She was immediately transported to the McLaren Caro Hospital.
Investigators say she brought the drugs into the jail by hiding them in a body cavity.
She now faces a charge of smuggling drugs into a correctional facility.
"Make no mistake about it, this is a growing problem in our community and everywhere else," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.
