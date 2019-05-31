A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
It happened in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Bay Road in Saginaw County.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged out the incident at 4:11 p.m.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office and Kochville Fire responded.
The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time.
We will update once we have more information.
