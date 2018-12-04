Three women, including the suspect, were shot in Chesaning Tuesday night.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the 800 block of S. Front Street.
The two victims and the suspect were taken to area hospitals, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
One of the victims is in critical condition, Federspiel said.
The suspect was barricaded inside a home for a short time before being taken into custody.
Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
