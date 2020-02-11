Deputies in Huron County arrested a man they said not only assaulted his girlfriend but is wanted for other charges in the state of Wyoming.
Deputies said they responded to a call on Monday, Feb. 10 at about 5:54 p.m. of a woman who was physically assaulted calling for help at an Ownedale convenience store.
According to deputies, it was further reported that the boyfriend of the woman was driving around Owendale looking for her.
While responding to the scene, Deputy Nathan Leppek saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. He turned around to attempt to catch up with the vehicle to make a traffic stop when the suspect vehicle appeared to be trying to elude the Deputy.
Officials said the suspect drove through an empty lot south of Beech St., through a yard, through a ditch, and then fled from his vehicle at the local farm elevator.
According to officials, Deputy Leppek chased the suspect on foot and was able to arrest him near the corner of Mill St. and Fifth St.
When deputies arrived to assist Deputy Leppek they learned that the 20-year-old suspect, Shane L. Cook, lived with the victim and her family on Fifth St.
Officials learned that the Cook choked the victim and destroyed her cell phone so that she could not call for help.
Cook was booked in the Huron County Jail and arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 11. He was formally charged with assault to do great bodily harm and interfering with electronic communications. His bond was set at $75,000 cash.
Officials learned that Cook was wanted to prison parole violations in Wyoming. They said he was wanted in connection with a larceny conviction.
Cook will be extradited back to Wyoming pending local criminal charges.
