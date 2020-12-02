There have been 22 inmates at the Saginaw County Jail who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department.
All inmates who test positive are housed in pods together and separated by gender, the sheriff's department said.
Inmates who have not tested positive but have come in contact with positive inmates are being isolated from the general population, the sheriff's department said.
The jail currently has 367 inmates.
As of Dec. 2, all positive inmates have experienced minor symptoms except one. That inmate was transported to a local hospital and has since returned, the sheriff's department said, adding the inmate is doing well.
"Our Jail staff and Medical staff are monitoring the inmates closely and are doing an excellent job with the care of all the inmates. Masks have been passed out and are available. The inmates have been instructed to wash hands and observe other safety precautions as much as possible," Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said.
As for the jail staff, 12 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes eight correction staff and four law enforcement staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.