A sheriff’s deputy shot and critically wounded a stabbing suspect in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said.
The Defiance County sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call at a home in Farmer Township shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and found the 43-year-old resident with stab wounds.
Authorities said the deputies approached the suspect, a 38-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and an unidentified deputy fired during an ensuing altercation.
The suspect was taken to Bryan Hospital and then flown to a Toledo hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. The resident was taken by air ambulance to an Indiana hospital and was listed in stable condition.
County prosecutors and sheriffs are investigating along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
