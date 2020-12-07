The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is encouraging storage unit owners in Tuscola, Genesee and Saginaw County to check on their property after recent thefts.
The sheriff's office first alerted the public about the thefts on Nov. 25.
Since then, a search warrant was conducted and some of the stolen property has been recovered from a home in Saginaw County, the sheriff's office said.
" After the suspect broke into storage units, he would replace the lock with one of his own. This would make it appear to anyone else as if the storage unit had been untouched," the sheriff's office said.
Investigators believe there could be several storage units in Tuscola, Genesee, and Saginaw County where the owners don't know their unit was broken into.
Investigators are encouraging anyone who is renting a storage unit to check on their property.
