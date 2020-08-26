The Isabella County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case.
The crime happened at the Weidman Shell station on Aug. 25.
The man wanted for questioning was driving a dark-colored van, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 989-779-3323.
