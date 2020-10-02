The Arenac County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Dollar General Thursday night.
The incident happened at the store located at 3943 S. Huron Road.
Witnesses told investigators a man entered the store with a gun and demanded cash before fleeing the area.
Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 989-846-4561.
