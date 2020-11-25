The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering that happened at a storage facility in Arbela Township.
It happened about 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 at the Corner Closet Mini Storage at Birch Run Road and Belsay Road.
Security cameras on the property showed a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala at one of the storage units.
A suspect was seen taking tires from the storage unit and putting them into the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
The Impala left westbound on Birch Run Road.
If you have any information, contact Deputy Coleman at 989-673-8161 ext. 4049.
