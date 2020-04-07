A 30-year-old Midland man is dead after crashing into a ditch.
It happened about 10:50 p.m. on W. Brooks Road, west of Pine River Road in Midland County's Porter Township on April 6.
Justin Mechem, 30, was driving his white 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup truck eastbound on W. Brooks Road when he lost control of his vehicle, the Midland County Sheriff's Office said.
The truck left the roadway to the right, crashed into a ditch, and overturned.
Mechem was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.
Mechem was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was a 38-year-old Midland man who was a passenger in the truck. He was not injured.
The sheriff's office is investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
