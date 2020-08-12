The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people that are wanted for questioning in regards to some theft investigations.
Tools and a video system were stolen in separate incidents and are not related, the sheriff's office said.
If you can identify either of the individuals, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-779-3365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.