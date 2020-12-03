The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying two suspects they believe stole merchandise from the Walmart in West Branch.
The suspects allegedly attempted to push carts of merchandise out of the emergency fire exits at the back of the store, setting off alarms, the sheriff's office said.
The suspects quickly fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with as much high dollar merchandise as they could quickly carry, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office.
