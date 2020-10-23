Crystal Beaston and Tyler Williams

Crystal Beaston (left) and Tyler Williams (right)

Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a traffic violation on Oct. 22.

It happened in the area of Silver Lake and North in Lincoln Township.

The vehicle fled from deputies, went through a ditch, struck a tree, and the two occupants fled into the woods on foot, the sheriff's office said.

A K9 team apprehended the male driver, an 18-year-old from St. Helen, and the female passenger, a 23-year-old from St. Helen.

The vehicle had been stolen out of Ogemaw County, the sheriff's office said.

The two suspects were arraigned on Oct. 23. They have been identified as Tyler Williams and Crystal Beaston.

Williams has been charged with fleeing and eluding in the third-degree, and resisting and obstructing police.

Beaston has been charged with resisting and obstructing police.

They both remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.

