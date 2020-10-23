Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a traffic violation on Oct. 22.
It happened in the area of Silver Lake and North in Lincoln Township.
The vehicle fled from deputies, went through a ditch, struck a tree, and the two occupants fled into the woods on foot, the sheriff's office said.
A K9 team apprehended the male driver, an 18-year-old from St. Helen, and the female passenger, a 23-year-old from St. Helen.
The vehicle had been stolen out of Ogemaw County, the sheriff's office said.
The two suspects were arraigned on Oct. 23. They have been identified as Tyler Williams and Crystal Beaston.
Williams has been charged with fleeing and eluding in the third-degree, and resisting and obstructing police.
Beaston has been charged with resisting and obstructing police.
They both remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.