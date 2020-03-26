Shiawassee County small businesses are being offered help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is receiving $93,211 in grants to be given to small businesses hit hard during the pandemic.
Grants of up to $10,000 will be given out to some small businesses in the area.
Businesses have to meet certain criteria to be eligible for the money. Applications must be submitted
Area small businesses can also apply for low-interest loans.
Information about applying can be found here.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday March 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.