A local county board that made headlines last year over the five-figure pandemic pay raises that some members received is going in a new direction.
One of the figures in that controversy eventually resigned and has now been replaced.
TV5 first broke this story last summer after Shiawassee County commissioners voted to give themselves pandemic hazard pay. At the time, board chairman Jeremy Root voted to give himself $25,000.
The money was rescinded by the board and Root. Root eventually resigned as board chairman and remained a commissioner.
Gregory Brodeur succeeded root as chairman.
"I became chair after what happened in the summer, partly I suppose, because I was the only one not involved," Brodeur said.
Root found himself in another controversy last month. TV5 obtained sexually charged messages between Root and a job hopeful from about a year ago through the Freedom of Information Act.
After these messages came to light, Root resigned from the board all together.
"It was somewhat difficult because a criminal investigation did get underway and so I really had to not say anything, I couldn't obstruct justice. Once it became public, such things to leak out, I immediately called for the former commissioner's resignation," Brodeur said.
The board of commissioners hope to turn the page by filling Root's empty seat with Brad Howard. He is the former Burns Township Supervisor and served on the planning commission and parks and rec commission for the county for the past year.
"I know there's a lot going on with the county in terms of finances and I think as a young citizen of this county, we need to have financial security long into the future," Howard said.
Howard was sworn in Thursday night following a five to one vote, with one commissioner absent.
