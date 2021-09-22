A special meeting was held Wednesday in Shiawassee County on how to spend COVID-19 American Rescue Plan money months after the controversy of the board of commissioners voted to give themselves pandemic related bonuses.
In July the Board of Commissioners in Shiawassee County voted to give themselves tens of thousands of dollars in hazard pay bonuses prompting a lawsuit, a recall, and a resignation.
“What to do with some of the COVID-19 money that has come into the county,” said John Plowman, commissioner.
Former Chairman Jeremy Root who paid himself around $25,000 sparked outrage in the community.
“They decided to line their own pockets with thousands and thousands of dollars that should be going to help small businesses, people who are hurting, nonprofits that are hurting,” said Anthony Karhoff, Shiawassee County resident.
A lawsuit was filed against commissioners for violating the open meetings act and a judge required all members to return the funds. In August Root resigned as chairman of the board.
As officials work to correct that controversial decision, the county board's finance and administration committee met Wednesday asking residents what they want to see done with money from the American Rescue Plan.
“We’re certainly looking at things that would improve our infrastructure and future needs of our county. Those will be the real emphasis in our discussion,” Plowman said.
A wish list of ideas include fire departments hoping to buy new equipment and other residents called for investment into small businesses and nonprofits hit hard by the pandemic.
“Our building is about 55 years old and is in desperate need of renovations, said Carrie Barretta, from the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
“Emergency services, and public services that would benefit all the residents in the county,” Karhoff said.
Wednesday’s meeting was just a discussion and Commissioner Plowman said that will continue throughout the end of this year into early next year. He doesn't expect a final decision to be made on how the funds will be spent until spring of next year.
