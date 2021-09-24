The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday night to give county employees COVID-19 pandemic-related hazard pay using money they will receive from the American Rescue Plan.
There were two options the commissioners could vote on. Option one gave $5,000 to 14 people who are middle managers, top-level employees and department heads while giving other county workers an extra $1,000 from before.
Option two was to give all county employees $2,500 regardless of what job they do. Option one passed with a four to three vote from the commissioners.
Fourteen employees will receive $5,000, 50 will get $3,500, five will be awarded $3,000 and 116 people will be getting $2,000.
In July, the board of commissioners voted to give themselves bonuses including former Chairman of the Board Jeremy Root, giving himself $25,000. After that vote, there was a lawsuit, an order from a judge to rescind the bonuses and the resignation of the county board chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.