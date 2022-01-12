Shiawassee County Special Meeting 2

A commissioner of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has resigned.

In an email to fellow commissioners, Jeremy Root cited “false attacks from both inside and outside the county” leading him to step down. Root’s resignation is effective immediately.

In July, commissioners voted to give themselves bonuses using American Rescue Plan funds, including Root who voted to give himself $25,000. At the time, Root was the chairman of the board.

Shiawassee Co. Board of Commissioners vote to give employees ARP money

After a lawsuit and a judge’s order, the bonuses were rescinded. The pandemic-related hazard was then given to county employees. Root resigned as chairman and Commissioner Gregory Brodeur took over the role.

Chairman Root resigns, Commissioner Gregory Brodeur voted new chair

