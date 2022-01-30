State Police are investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of M-21 and Vernon Road.
On Saturday around 9:35 p.m. a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by a 25-year-old Dearborn man was traveling northbound, and failed to stop at the intersection and struck a westbound vehicle. Both the driver and the 32-year-old passenger from Taylor sustained serious injuries.
The westbound vehicle, a 2004 Saturn Vue, was driven by a 20-year-old man from Orion, who sustained life-threatening injuries. The front seat passenger in the Saturn, a 28-year-old female from Orion, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
Both people in the Saturn were ejected from the vehicle. An infant, who was riding in the Saturn was properly restrained in a child safety seat and was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation. Investigators believe speed and alcohol are contributing factors.
