Shiawassee County has declared a state of emergency after two tornadoes ripped through the county on March 14.
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root signed the declaration on Friday, March 15.
The declaration reads:
“On March 14, 2019 the County of Shiawassee sustained widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property, caused by two tornadoes. As a result of this situation, the following conditions exist: Two tornadoes over an eight mile span created widespread damage impacting numerous houses and businesses displacing several families and creating an emergency within Shiawassee County. Numerous trees and downed power lines are creating a safety hazard. The Emergency Management Homeland Security Division of the Sheriff’s Office is exercising our Emergency Action Plan and has exhausted all resources within Shiawassee County. Therefore as Chairman of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners in accordance with Section 10, 1976, PA 390 as amended, I hereby declare that a state of emergency exists within our jurisdiction; that the response and recovery elements of our emergency operation plans have been activated and that local resources are being utilized to the fullest possible extent.”
Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said State Rep. Ben Fredericks and Senator Tom Barrett have been in touch with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and are hoping to get a declaration from her.
The county will move into recovery and clean-up mode on Saturday. BeGole said he expects between 30 and 50 people with chainsaws to go door-to-door helping residents cut up downed trees.
The road commission will pick up the trees on Monday.
