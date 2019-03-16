Shiawassee County Emergency Management held a meeting to discuss what residents can do next after two tornadoes touched down Thursday night.
It was at the Durand High School's cafeteria, located at 9575 Monroe Road, on Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m.
Emergency responders covered exactly what happened and what resources are available to the community.
County officials will gave updates on about the damage that has been done, what to do with debris, the recovery process, and local resources available.
After the meeting, tables were set up to answer questions about the following topics:
- Insurance
- Pets or animals
- Food, water, and sewage safety
- Mental health
- Personal security of your home site or fraud
- How to volunteer
- Vital Records
- Consumer safety
- Temporary storage
- Shelter/housing
- Veterans Assistance
Two phone lines have been set up to help any residents in need, (989) 743-2635, and to collect donations as well as help assign volunteer work, (989) 743-2634.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.