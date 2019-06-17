A program at a Mid-Michigan jail is expanding after seeing success in its first year.
“We’ve got trellised peas, green beans, trellised cucumbers,” said Hanna Dutcher, jail garden intern.
Those are just a few of the vegetables that are growing at the Shiawassee County Jail garden.
It’s part of a program that started last year. It has been so successful they decided to double its size this year.
“We already have 500 squash planted in the front. We’re hoping to build a pumpkin patch for local children,” Dutcher said.
Dutcher is a Michigan State University student and a jail garden intern. She helps oversee the project.
“The first day I was here I taught inmates how to transplant little baby tomatoes. It was something that none of them ever had any experiences with,” Dutcher said.
The garden is a win-win for the entire community, according to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole.
He said inmates learn valuable life skills there before they are released. He also said the produce not only feeds inmates, but also the hungry.
“We would show up to the local food bank sometimes unannounced with these vegetables and people were so appreciative,” BeGole said.
Last year, the garden produced 13,000 pounds of food. This year they are hoping to yield 60,000.
BeGole said people have donated equipment, time and even plants to make this happen.
Like Jeffery Stutts, who owns Ace Hardware in Durand. He has donated hundreds of plants to the garden.
“This is such a great project because they’re able to work on the fields and then provide food for several different shelters,” Stutts said.
Dutcher hopes the fruits of their labor will inspire others to dig in and give back.
“Programs like this, for people that don’t have what everybody else has is really something special,” Dutcher said.
