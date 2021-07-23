After conversations on Friday between Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner, County Attorney Ryan Painter, and County Administrator Dr. Brian Boggs, all the elected officials who received hazard pay bonuses have agreed to pay them back.
At a Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting held on July 15, the board voted to approve a proposal for the use a portion of the COVID-19 grant funds given to Shiawassee County as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The proposal included the payout of COVID-19 hazard pay for county employees.
The payment also included elected county officials. Koerner was at the meeting, but he was not part of the conversation regarding the hazard pay bonuses according to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
“I was at the board of commissioners meeting to discuss staffing levels at my office in light of a backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic. I knew hazard pay was going to be a topic of conversation for the board, but I wasn’t a party to that conversation. The board never requested my legal opinion about COVID hazard pay and I didn’t provide them with one,” Koerner said.
Koerner started looking into the legality of the hazard payments after they were sent out on Monday. These payments given to county elected officials, including himself, violated the Michigan constitution according to Koerner.
According to Article 11, section three of the constriction prohibits any political subdivision of Michigan from paying out extra compensation for public officers and contractors after services had already been rendered.
“Like any other hard-working employee anywhere, I appreciate being considered for recognition of a job well done. But as an elected official I knew what my salary would be when I ran for office. While COVID-19 certainly threw wrenches into all aspects of my job, it was part of my job to perform those duties and I did so willingly. Not only am I not entitled to this money because of the Michigan constitution, but me giving the money back is just the right thing to do. I still hope that the hard-working frontline employees of the county continue to benefit from these moneys—they are the ones who deserve it,” Koerner said.
Koerner told the Shiawassee County payroll department to reverse the payment to himself and withdraw the funds from his bank account on Friday according to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Board of Commissioners said they regret that this gesture has been misinterpreted and decided to voluntarily return the funds to the county. County Coordinator, Brian Boggs, has decided to voluntarily return his payment to Shiawassee County according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
The commissioners said there was little guidance from the state of federal government on how to use these funds.
Shiawassee County Commissioner, Marlene Webster, posted this statement to Facebook about the Board of Commissioners statement:
"The Board of Commissioners released a statement today drafted by the county coordinator and corporate counsel. While I did agree in a phone conversation with both of them today that elected officials should return their funds, I take issue with this statement.
1. We did NOT misinterpret these actions. That’s an insult to the citizens of Shiawassee County.
2. “We” did NOT vote 6-0 to give “premium” payments. Some of us believed we were voting to give about $2,148 to county employees. If anything was MISINTERPRETED, it was MY vote! Somebody decided that my vote to give an average of $2,148 to county employees meant that I would be okay with giving $1000 to 90% of employees so a few at the top could take $25,000 for themselves.
Sorry guys. YOU misinterpreted my vote and YOU insulted our dedicated staff and tax payers.
STOP saying I voted for this. I wouldn’t vote to give you a nickel for the gumball machine."
