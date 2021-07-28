A petition on change.org is calling for the resignation of all but two of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners after it was revealed the commissioners gave themselves tens of thousands of dollars in COVID hazard pay.
"Some people say why do you care, but this is our county. They make our decisions for us. So, if they're willing to do this blatantly in front of us so to speak, what's going on that we don't know about,” said Emily Thomas, a Shiawassee County resident.
Thomas started the petition, which is now closing in on 500 signatures. She understands it's not legally binding, but she wants to get the word out.
"And a lot of people feel that they don't have a voice. So I kinda wanted to show them that it's not just a few of us that are outraged, that it's actually a lot of people in our community that want something done,” Thomas said.
The board will have a special meeting Sunday to go over the calls for Chairman Jeremy Root’s resignation over the COVID hazard pay he gave himself.
"I think this absolutely has to happen,” said Gregory Brodeur, Shiawassee County commissioner.
Brodeur plans on giving back his hazard pay Wednesday.
"It's not something I ever expected. It's been very difficult. I’ve been really disappointed about all of this. Nothing I ever expected,” Brodeur said.
According to Brodeur, the board has consulted a parliamentarian to ensure they get the agenda of Sunday’s meeting correct, which is why it hasn't been published yet.
You can find the petition created by Thomas here.
TV5 has reached out to all the commissioners listed on the petition and has not received comment from any.
(0) comments
