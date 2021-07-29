A Shiawassee County resident has tested positive of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
“Due to the Delta variant being more contagious, county residents should remain vigilant in practicing public health mitigation measures,” said Larry Johnson, Shiawassee County health officer.
The Delta variant surfaced in December 2020 in India. The Shiawassee County Health Department is encouraging residents to get vaccinated if they have not yet.
The department will be offering free Covid-19 vaccination clinics every Tuesday in August from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shiawassee County Health Department. Residents can schedule an appointment online here.
