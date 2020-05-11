In a letter on May 11, Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole announced his department will not enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.
"We have received many calls, text messages, and emails from local businesses and local residents regarding Governor Whitmer's Executive Orders and the Sheriff's Office position on those orders," the letter started out.
The letter continues that it is the sheriff's office's responsibility to serve and protect the residents of Shiawassee County.
BeGole said they will continue to respond to calls for service and address each call with "a prudent use of discretion."
"With limited resources, staffing and facilities, our priority focus will be on enforcing duly passed laws for the protection of Shiawassee County citizens. I have decided, within my authority, that our office cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts towards enforcement of the Governor Whitmer's executive orders," BeGole said in the letter.
You can read the full letter here.
