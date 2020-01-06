Michigan’s largest solar farm, Ranger Power’s Assembly Solar Project is under construction bringing more than 300 jobs to area.
The construction began on the $250 million solar farm in Hazelton and Venice townships in 2019 with piles and grading well underway before the year ended.
“We’re excited to see construction begin on the Assembly Solar Project and we appreciate the continued support from the local community,” said Paul Harris, president of Ranger Power. “The Assembly Solar Project will provide clean, renewable energy to Michiganders who obtain their electric service from a large group of locally owned and controlled municipal electric utilities that aggregate and share power supply through the Michigan Public Power Agency (MPPA).”
The solar project brings jobs, tax revenue, and investment to Shiawassee County. The project will generate a $3.2 million increase in household earnings through the creation of more than 300 jobs during construction, with approximately $16 million being spent in Shiawassee County.
“The Assembly Solar Project will create new jobs and contribute to the economic growth of Shiawassee County and the region,” Harris said. “We will continue forging strong partnerships with local businesses, neighbors, and residents to ensure this project benefits the entire community by creating more jobs and revenue for schools and public safety.”
McCarthy Building Companies, the construction contractor for the project, began conducting interviews in Owosso to hire local residents to work at the site in late 2019. The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs and McCarthy Building Companies is expected to hire people in 2020 from Shiawassee, Ingham, and Genesee counties to work on the project.
“The Assembly Solar Project is a big win for our community, bringing jobs and much-needed tax revenue to Shiawassee County,” said Justin Horvath, president, and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership. “This project is pumping tax revenue into Shiawassee County, and schools, small businesses like restaurants and hardware stores, libraries, and fire and police services, as well as roads and bridges all stand the benefit from this project.”
For more information about the project, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.