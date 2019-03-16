Shiawassee County Emergency Management said an informational meeting regarding Thursday’s tornadoes will be held this weekend.
It will be held in the Durand High School's cafeteria, located at 9575 Monroe Road, on Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m.
The meeting will cover resources available to residents.
Anyone who would like to volunteer in recovery efforts can also register at the meeting.
Two phone lines have been set up to help any residents in need, (989) 743-2635, and to collect donations as well as help assign volunteer work, (989) 743-2634.
