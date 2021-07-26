Members of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners are calling for the resignation of the chair after controversial pandemic-related hazard pay.
Monday, a Genesee County judge froze more than half a million dollars for Shiawassee county,
Last week, the chairman of the board of commissioners was slated to receive more than $20 thousand, more than the frontline workers the money was intended for. Now, two of his colleagues are calling for him to resign.
Gregory Brodeur said he was not present at the July 15 meeting due to attending his brother’s funeral, and that several facts which have come to light since are “deeply disturbing”.
“Board Chair Jeremy Root’s decision to withhold information regarding his own egregious $25,000 bonus and the outsized amounts he awarded others is inexcusable and has destroyed his ability to effectively lead our county board,” Brodeur said. “I am certain after interactions with my colleagues that beyond myself and Commissioner Marlene Webster, some other commissioners were denied crucial details as to the scope and nature of bonuses which were to be granted to them.”
"As a beginning to reestablishing any trust in the community, he needs to resign, for the good of all,” Brodeur said.
The vote on July 15th came after a closed session, prompting a lawsuit and the eventual decision by commissioners to return the money. After the controversy snowballed, a controversy some county commissioners said they had no idea was coming.
“I wasn't told, I know Marlene wasn't told, I strongly suspect that several of the other board members weren't told. I don't think anyone was told about his 25 thousand dollars,” Brodeur said.
Brodeur is now calling for root's resignation and that responsibility has his name written all over it.
“I don't understand how we can possibly go on with this controversy, with the feelings about how this was all done. If nothing else, he should at least do that for us so we can get some business done,” Brodeur said.
Also calling for Root's resignation is commissioner Marlene Webster who brought the controversy to light on Facebook.
“His remaining on the board in any capacity, I think, would create a dynamic where it would be very difficult for us to serve our constituents. I think his resignation is a necessity,” Webster said.
Both commissioners, Brodeur and Webster, said the damage to the public's trust is massive.
“There will always be a lot of questions. People who suspect that there were nefarious, behind the scenes deals,” Brodeur said. “This now, will be what everybody remembers. Not the good work that they've done. I think that's a true shame."
