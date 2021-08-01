The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners have accepted the resignation of Chairman Jeremy Root.
Root is still a commissioner because the board does not have the power to remove Root from the Board of commissioners.
Root received $25,000 is COVID-19 hazard pay after the board of commissioners voted to give themselves bonuses during a meeting on July 15.All elected officials who received hazard pay bonuses have agreed to repay them.
The board of commissioners have voted Gregory Broudeur as the new Chairman of the Board.
Commissioner Broudeur has been an Owosso resident since 1993 and been a part of the board for seven months.
The acceptance of Root's resignation as Chairman of the board happened at a special meeting on Sunday, Aug 1.
