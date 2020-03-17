Shiawassee County has declared a state of emergency.
The state of emergency is effective beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
All county government buildings will be closed at 5 p.m.
Updates on programs and services will be announced at a later time.
No other information was provided.
