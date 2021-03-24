The Shiawassee County Health Department is looking for non-medical and medical volunteers to help with mass vaccination clinics.
Non-medical residents who are interested in volunteering can go to this link: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210753452588057.
Medical residents who want to volunteer can fill out information on this link: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210674247790056.
The Shiawassee Health Department will send an email to volunteers who registered. All volunteers are required to take a background check and fill out volunteer paperwork.
