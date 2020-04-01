The Shiawassee County Health Department was notified of three new COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to the department, that brings the number to 11 cases.
They say that the cases have been 8 adult males and 3 adult females. They vary between 20 and 66 years of age.
Some of the patients have underlying health conditions and some do not, according to the health department.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said they will contact those who have been in close contact with these individuals.
The department says there is a possibility that the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community.
A local hotline is set up to answer health questions to community residents with basic needs. The number is (989) 743-2460 and takes calls Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
