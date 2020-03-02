A Shiawassee County family is searching for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home.
Crews arrived in the 3800 block of Leyland Road at about 12:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
According to the Laingsburg Fire Department, it started inside the fireplace and continued upstairs. Firefighters said high winds blew the fire across the roof.
The homeowners told the fire department there was build-up of firewood inside the fireplace where the blaze started.
The husband, wife, and eight children were able to make it out unharmed, however, the family’s cat perished in the fire.
Crews cleared the scene at about 7:30 p.m.
Laingsburg firefighters received help from multiple fire departments including Perry, Owosso Township, Owosso city, Bath Township, Dewitt, Ovid, and Elsie.
