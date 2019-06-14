The Shiawassee County Jail garden is expanding!
The garden, which helps supply vegetables to inmates and food banks across Shiawassee County, is more than doubling in size this year.
In 2018, the sheriff’s office said the garden produced more than 13,000 pounds of fresh vegetables.
