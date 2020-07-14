A Shiawassee County man has been arraigned on multiple charges related to possession of child pornography.
Richard Carroll Dimariano, 72 from Perry, was charged with five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The investigation started when Michigan State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children task force said Dimariano was downloading child porn form the internet.
Digital evidence was taken from his home as part of the investigation.
He turned himself to police after the evidence was taken form his home.
MSP is asking parents to talk to their children about internet safety.
