An employee at the Pleasant View Medical Care Facility in Shiawassee County has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, the employee is self-isolating at home.
The facility’s residents are staying in their rooms and not participating in any group activities.
The health department said employees that test positive can’t return to work until:
- At least 72 hours have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath
- At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared
- All symptoms have improved
- Been released by the health department for monitoring
Pleasant View has implemented the following to protect staff and residents:
- Taking temperatures on all residents and staff twice a day
- Monitoring staff for respiratory symptoms and new acute changes, twice a day
- Monitoring resident’s respiratory status twice a day
- Monitoring residents for new acute changes twice a day
- Shut down all communal spaces and residents are quarantined to their rooms
- Restricted all non-essential visitors for over the last five weeks
- Continually educating staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it spreads
- Staff members are continuing to wear masks at all times
