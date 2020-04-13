A senior care facility in Shiawassee County is reporting more COVID-19 cases.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said Durand Senior Care and Rehab identified six residents and five employees who tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 19.
The residents and employees are self-isolating, according to the health department.
Durand Senior Care and Rehab is working to follow the guidelines outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to protect employees and residents by doing the following:
- Taking temperatures on all residents and staff twice a day.
- Monitoring residents’ respiratory status two times a day.
- Shutting down all communal spaces and residents are quarantined to their rooms.
- Limiting all non-essential visitors for over the last three weeks.
- Re-educating staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it is spread.
- Staff members are wearing masks when they clock in.
Any symptomatic residents will be moved to a dedicated unit and put in respiratory isolation, Durand said.
The senior care facility said it will work with the health department and the attending physician for care delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.