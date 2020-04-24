Shiawassee County Health Department is reporting 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the virus as of Thursday, April 23.
Of those who tested positive, ages range from 15 to 99-years-old.
Individuals are both self-isolating at home and in the hospital.
The health department reports 34 people have recovered from the virus.
So far the Shiawassee County Health Department has had 1,301 negative test results out of 1,536 collected specimens.
