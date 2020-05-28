The Shiawassee County Health Department is reporting 239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths related to the virus as of Wednesday, May 27.
Of those who tested positive, ages range from 6-years-old to 99-years-old.
Individuals are both self-isolating at home and in the hospital.
The health department reports 144 people have recovered from the virus.
So far, the Shiawassee County Health Department has had 3,299 negative test results out of 3,611 collected specimens.
