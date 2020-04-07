Shiawassee County Health Department is reporting an additional coronavirus case, bringing the total to 24 confirmed cases.
There are 14 males and 10 females diagnosed, aging from 15 to 73-years-old.
The health department said some of the diagnosed individuals have had underlying health conditions, while others have not.
Some of the individuals are in self-isolation and others are at the hospital.
Seven people have recovered from the virus, reports the Shiawassee County Health Department.
The state of Michigan has reported 17,221 confirmed cases and 727 deaths.
