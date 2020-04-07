Shiawassee County Health Department is reporting a total of 25 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, April 7.
Seven people have recovered from the virus, reports the Shiawassee County Health Department.
So far the health department has had 581 negative test results out of 615 collected tests.
The state of Michigan has reported 18,970 confirmed cases and 845 deaths.
