The Shiawassee County Health Department is reporting 273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 238 people have recovered as of Wednesday, July 23.
The health department reports no new deaths related to the virus, with the total amount staying at 27.
As of Wednesday, there are eight active COVID-19 cases.
