The Shiawassee County Health Department is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases within the past week.
In total, there are 3,429 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,990 recoveries, and 367 active cases as of Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The health department reports a total of 72 deaths related to the virus.
Those who are eligible can register for the vaccine by calling 989-743-2460 and pressing option 1.
"COVID-19 is present in the community and it is important for residents to take precautions by maintaining 6 feet away from others, washing their hands often with soap and water, wearing a face mask/covering when indoors or in crowded outdoor areas, and staying home if they feel ill," the health department wrote in a Facebook post.
Residents looking for testing can call 211 or visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.
