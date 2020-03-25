Shiawassee County is reporting its first presumptive case of COVID-19.
Memorial Healthcare identified the case in a 33-year-old man from Owosso who was transferred to the University of Michigan hospital on March 24.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said it will contact people who have been in close contact with the man.
“We knew this day would come, we have been preparing accordingly and will continue to work with federal, state, and local partners to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Shiawassee County Health Officer Larry Johnson.
As a precaution, the health department is asking anyone with symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid potentially exposing others.
