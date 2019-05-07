Voters in Shiawassee County declined the millage that would have allowed funding for a new county jail.
In February, county commissioners approved a measure that allowed the millage to go on the May ballot.
The aging jail has been dealing with several ventilation and plumbing problems for months.
Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said the new jail would not only be for prisoners, but for the deputies that work there and the safety of the community.
More than 7,000 residents voted against the measure. Just under 3,000 residents supported it.
