A suspect in a robbery in Shiawassee County was charged with stealing a vehicle in northern Michigan.
On October 5, 2020, a man in Emmet County woke up and realized his vehicle was missing from his driveway. He had left the keys and his debit card inside.
The victim found out someone had tried to use his debit card in Houghton Lake and Lansing. Both transactions were declined because the person had entered the wrong PIN.
The vehicle was found the next day in Clinton Township, but Michigan State Police troopers learned it had been used in a chase following a strong-arm robbery in Shiawassee County.
The suspect in the robbery, 43-year-old Luke David Engle, was interviewed by troopers while lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
Engle was seen in surveillance video trying to use the victim’s debit card in Houghton Lake and Lansing.
A warrant was issued for Engle out of Emmet County on Jan. 8. He was arraigned on one count of unlawful driving away, one count of illegal use of financial transactions device and habitual offender second notice.
He will be back in court on April 7 at 2 p.m.
