Shiawassee County’s request for a State Declaration of Emergency and disaster relief following those tornados last month has been denied.
On March 14, tornadoes left 18 miles of damaged and destroyed homes and businesses. The twisters impacted 136 structures, including 94 homes, 4 businesses, 16 barns, and 22 RV’s. The total cost of damage is estimated at nearly $10 million dollars to homes and businesses in the county, according to Shiawassee County officials.
"We are obviously disappointed in the Governors decision," stated Jeremy Root, County Board Chair. "She [Gov. Gretchen Whitmer] called me personally and said she would help and then we received the call last week denying our request, it’s just disappointing."
Due to the State Declaration being denied, the request for Public Act 390, Section 19 funding, was also denied. The assistance under that subsection provides grants, excluding reimbursement for capital outlay expenditures, in mitigation of the extraordinary burden of a county or municipality in relation to its available resources. The cost to the response for many of the small part-time fire departments reached 10% or more of their annual operating budget.
“Our fire department is always ready to respond and protect our community, but this disaster squeezed our departments budget,” stated Bert DeClerg, Vernon Township Supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.