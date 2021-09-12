A Shiawassee county sheriff deputy has died from COVID-19 complications the sheriff said he most likely contracted while on duty.
Darrell Henderson passed away Sept. 11 at Memorial Healthcare Center in Owosso according to Sheriff Brian BeGole.
“Henderson was a beloved co-worker with a big smile and a heart of gold. He treated everyone with respect and brought great spirit to the Sheriff’s office,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff said.
Henderson was assigned to the corrections division, where he served for two years.
The Sheriff thanked Darrell for his loyalty to his co-workers and his unwavering commitment to the Sheriff’s office.
“You made work more enjoyable and will be missed dearly. Godspeed my friend,” the Facebook post said.
The Sheriff’s office is asking the public to keep Henderson, his family, and members of the office in thoughts and prayers.
